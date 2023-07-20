The Patriots will wear their red throwback uniforms twice in 2023

Deatrich Wise urges fans to be enthusiastic for 2023 New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will once again don the red throwback uniforms that everyone loves during the 2023 season.

On Thursday, the Patriots announced two games in which they'll wear their throwbacks: Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 13 when the L.A. Chargers come to Foxboro.

The Pats and the Dolphins will do battle on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, meaning the red throwbacks will make their first appearance of the 2023 season in prime time.

The red unis and the Pat Patriot helmets made their grand return last season following a 10-year absence, after the NFL changed its helmet rules. That allowed teams to have some fun with throwbacks, and teams took full advantage.

The Patriots wore their red throwbacks twice in 2022: In a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions and in a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The Steve Grogan-era reds were worn sporadically between 1994-2012, and including last year's results, the Patriots are 10-4 in those threads.