Patriots Week 13 NFL Power Rankings roundup

FOXBORO -- The Patriots' playoff chances took a hit last Thursday night when the team let a winnable game slip away against the Minnesota Vikings. New England entered the game in the final spot of the AFC playoff picture, but are now on the outside looking in with an extremely difficult schedule over the next six weeks.

But in the world of NFL Power Rankings, the loss wasn't as bad. Which is... neat? The Patriots only dropped in three of the Power Rankings that we round up every week, and they actually climbed up in two of them.

Perhaps the rankers are still getting the tryptophan out of their system. But they seem impressed with what Mac Jones and the Patriots offense were able to get done in Minnesota, as New England looked like an actual NFL offense for the first time this season. And the consensus around the Power Ranking nation is that Hunter Henry and the Pats were robbed of a touchdown in the third quarter.

That's nice and all, though it doesn't matter in terms of the real standings in the NFL. But the Patriots remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, and in the middle of the pack in the Power Rankings.

NFL.com: 15th

Down two spots from last week

"Hunter Henry caught it. We try not to dwell on these things, but wow, the decision to overturn the tight end's apparent touchdown against the Vikings was an understandable source of major frustration for the Pats and their fan base in the aftermath of a 33-26 loss on Thanksgiving night. That's not the reason New England finds itself back in last place in the uber-competitive AFC East, however. Self-inflicted errors were crucial: The Pats went 0 for 3 in the red zone, surrendered a kickoff return for a touchdown and committed five penalties that created first downs for the Vikings, including a critical running into the kicker call that set up Minnesota's final touchdown. The Pats aren't good enough to cover up for sloppy execution," writes Dan Hanzus.

The Athletic: 12th

No change from last week

"Mac Jones played his best game of the season in the 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving night. He threw for a season-high 382 yards and two touchdowns with an EPA per dropback of 0.21 that dwarfed his previous season high of 0.02. But he also led an offense that had several miscues that cost them chances for points in a winnable game. At the moment, the Patriots are one game outside the AFC playoff picture. The stakes are high over the final six games for a team with a good enough defense to make some noise and an offseason that promises further introspection about the quarterback position," writes Bo Wulf.

The Ringer: 13th

Up one spot from last week

"There is volatility to the Patriots defense, which is ranked first in defensive EPA per game. In games against quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, and now Kirk Cousins, the Patriots have allowed 27.2 offensive points per game. In their other six games, when they've gotten to face Zach Wilson (twice), Sam Ehlinger, Kenny Pickett, Jared Goff, and Jacoby Brissett, they've allowed just 8.7 points per game. Next, they'll face an MVP candidate in Josh Allen on Thursday Night Football. For the Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive, they'll need to play better against the better QBs on their schedule," writes Austin Gayle.

Yahoo Sports: 11th

Up one spot from last week

"Mac Jones throwing for 382 yards might say more about the Vikings defense. But it was still a positive performance for Jones and the Patriots offense. And Hunter Henry caught it," writes Frank Schwab.

Bleacher Report: 14th

No change from last week

"The New England Patriots had an opportunity to make a statement in Week 12. If they went on the road and beat a two-loss Vikings team, they would have to be taken seriously as a player in the AFC East. Instead, the Patriots came up short—largely because they couldn't get out of their own way. ... Thursday's home date with the Buffalo Bills has now taken on something of a must-win vibe."

CBS Sports: 14th

Down three spots from last week

"The good news is that the offense showed some life against the Vikings. But what happened to the defense? Now they get Josh Allen and the Bills," writes Pete Prisco.

Sports Illustrated: 13th

No change from last week

"The Jets have significantly better playoff odds than New England at this point, so why are the Patriots slightly out front? I cannot, in good conscience, drop the best defense in the league below 13th. In my gut, I see the Patriots in the postseason," writes Connor Orr.

ESPN: 15th

Down one spot from last week

"Bill Belichick's 6-5 team has the following remaining schedule: vs. Buffalo, at Arizona, at Las Vegas, vs. Cincinnati, vs. Miami and at Buffalo. Squeezing out three wins would ensure a finish over .500, but the Patriots might need four to qualify for the postseason," writes Mike Reiss.

