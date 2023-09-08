Patriots Week 1 injury report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Jack Jones not at Friday's practice

FOXBORO -- An important contributor on each side of the ball was missing for the Patriots at Friday's practice. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones were both not spotted during the media portion of Friday's session, as the Patriots gear up for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Stevenson has practiced all week and hasn't been listed on New England's injury reports on Wednesday or Thursday. It's unclear why Stevenson wasn't out there on Friday, but there was an illness going around earlier this week. Friday's final injury report will shed some more light on the absence.

New England better hope it's nothing serious, since Stevenson is the team's lead running back and also led the squad in receptions last season. He figures to play an important role against the Eagles on Sunday.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson is not spotted at the media-access portion of Friday’s practice, leaving Ezekiel Elliott (15) as the top option in the brief time reporters were present.



Stevenson has not been listed on the team’s injury report this week. pic.twitter.com/Khu3Uhc3Sx — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2023

Jones' absence was expected with reports out there that he could miss time with a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice on Wednesday. In addition, quarterback Matt Corral was not on the practice field on Friday.

Some attendance changes at Patriots practice today. Rhamondre Stevenson and Matt Corral both not spotted.



Jack Jones also isn’t out here for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/gMbrDvSYVd — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 8, 2023

New England will release the its first injury report with game statuses later in the day on Friday.

