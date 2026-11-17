The New England Patriots expressed their gratitude to veterans and military families by hosting a video game night at Gillette Stadium.

Jeffrey Glynn served as a combat medic and military police officer for 12 years. His and other families' service was celebrated by the Patriots Tuesday, in partnership with Frost Call - a nonprofit committed to connecting military members and veterans through the power of gaming.

"We look to our left and our right when we're in service with all that camaraderie, but as soon as we get out, we're kind of on our own and a lot of veterans isolate. The more we have organizations like this, the better we can come together and support one another," Glynn said.

Our current and former New England Patriots are viewed as heroes in a lot of rooms they walk into. But these players tell WBZ it's an honor to support this mission and thank our real heroes in such a fun and memorable way.

"It means the world. It means everything. I get to at least give back some piece and put a smile on their faces for everything they've done for us," said offensive lineman Walter Rouse.

"It's a really cool experience because no matter if you knew a person for five minutes or not, you throw a controller in their hands and the trash talking starts and you feel like you've known each other forever, just from playing video games," former Patriot Jonas Gray added.

A unique cause that brings faraway friends together.

"You're able to play with friends that you've deployed with, who may not actually be with you at your current base, at your current ship, at your current location," said Andrea Morrison, a veteran and chief people officer at NWN, another partner at the event.

It also offered families, who sacrifice in their own ways, the unforgettable opportunity to play.

"Getting the chance to be here as a veteran with my son, he's really the reason I came," Glynn said.