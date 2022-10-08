Patriots' Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve list, added to 53-man roster

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

FOXBORO - Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is set to finally make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The rookie wide receiver was taken off the injured reserve list Saturday and placed on the team's active 53-man roster.

Thornton, who was drafted 50th overall out of Baylor University, was sidelined for over a month after breaking his collarbone in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers back in August.

The speedster flashed his explosiveness during the NFL Draft Combine when he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard-dash, the fastest of any wide receiver in his class.