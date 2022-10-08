Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots' Tyquan Thornton off injured reserve list, added to 53-man roster

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5
Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5 01:46

FOXBORO - Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is set to finally make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The rookie wide receiver was taken off the injured reserve list Saturday and placed on the team's active 53-man roster. 

Thornton, who was drafted 50th overall out of Baylor University, was sidelined for over a month after breaking his collarbone in a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers back in August.

The speedster flashed his explosiveness during the NFL Draft Combine when he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard-dash, the fastest of any wide receiver in his class.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.