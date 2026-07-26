Patriots players deliver bikes to children in need following training camp practice

Day 2 of Patriots training camp had an impact both on and off the field in Foxboro.

On Sunday, after practice, the team held its annual bicycle giveaway for some young Patriots fans. The event was put on by the New England Patriots Foundation and Good Sports to promote physical activity to local youth experiencing housing insecurity and to encourage healthy habits.

A total of 40 kids from Father Bill's & MainSpring, an organization that helps families in need, received brand-new bicycles. Even better, the bikes were delivered by Patriots players who rolled them onto the practice field.

"A bike is so important. You get to be outside with other kids in your community, exercise," Patriots tight end Hunter Henry said.

Patriots players deliver bikes to kids in need. CBS Boston

The giveaway reminded safety Dell Pettus how much a bike can make a difference.

"I was just telling one of the guys how your bike was freedom in the world. Ride around the neighborhood. Now that I think about it, I miss my bike. It brings me back to the good old days, riding around the neighborhood playing with friends and stuff. It's a great time. I think it's a great gift," he said.

For parents like Dreaka Randolph, seeing her kids full of laughter as they rode around made this day extra special.

"I think this day is absolutely amazing. My kids got an experience they wouldn't have had an opportunity to have any other way. We're here with the Patriots," she said.

The Patriots opened training camp on Saturday, and will be back at Gillette Stadium for a walkthrough practice on Monday.