Patriots trading tackle Justin Herron to Raiders

BOSTON -- The Patriots are making a trade, sending one of Josh McDaniels' former players to Las Vegas.

The Patriots are sending Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the trade, though he did not have the specific terms. Rapoport noted that the teams will be "flipping picks" in 2024.

Sources: The #Raiders are trading for #Patriots OT Justin Herron, with the teams flipping picks in 2024. Some solid tackle depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

The report hit Twitter in the middle of Bill Belichick's press conference, and the Patriots head coach was asked if he could confirm the news.

"Um, no," Belichick replied. "But when we can, if we can, we will."

The Patriots drafted Herron in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Wake Forest. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound tackle played in 28 games from 2020-21, but has yet to play in 2022. He started six games as a rookie and four games last season. A captain at Wake Forest in 2019, Herron set a school record by starting 51 games for the Demon Deacons.

McDaniels was, obviously, the Patriots' offensive coordinator during Herron's first two seasons. And with the Patriots in need of opening a roster spot for Daniel Ekuale coming off suspension this week, this trade reunites Herron with McDaniels.

The move leaves Yodny Cajuste as the primary backup for Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at the tackle spots, though guard Mike Onwenu has experience at tackle as well, and the team signed veteran Marcus Cannon to the practice squad last week.