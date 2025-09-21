How to watch New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The New England Patriots will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a Week 3 showdown. There are a few ways NFL fans can tune into the matchup locally or around the country.

New England is coming off a 33-27 road win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, while the Steelers are looking to bounce back after a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Pittsburgh.

How can you watch Patriots vs. Steelers on cable?

CBS has the game nationally, which will air on WBZ-TV in the Boston market and on KDKA in Pittsburgh. The Patriots and the Steelers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Ian Eagle will be on the call with J.J. Watt providing color commentary on the CBS broadcast.

Where can you stream Patriots vs. Steelers?

Fans can stream Sunday's game on either Paramount+ or NFL+ (only outside the New England market and a subscription is required).

Patriots vs. Steelers history

The two teams have split their 30 regular-season matchups, though the Patriots have won 14 of the last 18 games since 2000. The Patriots also own a 4-1 edge over the Steelers in the postseason, which includes three AFC Championship Game victories in 2001, 2004, and 2016.

You can check out all the useful information you absolutely must know about Sunday's Patriots-Steelers game here.

Patriots vs. Steelers storylines



Drake Maye is looking to build off his best game in the NFL last week in Miami, and will try to do it against a quarterback he's modeled his game after. Maye and the Patriots are going against a Steelers defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL to start the season.

There are also some interesting storylines surrounding the guys on the sideline. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel started his NFL career with the Steelers before he won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. As a head coach, he went 0-3 against Pittsburgh while he was in charge of the Tennessee Titans.

As you can likely surmise, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is 3-0 against Vrabel during his coaching career. But Tomlin is just 3-10 against the Patriots.

Who is predicted to win Patriots vs. Steelers?

The Steelers are road favorites for Week 3, giving the Patriots 1.5 points. The CBS Sports team is split on the matchup, both against the spread and straight up.

What is the Patriots schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's New England's schedule for the rest of the 2025 season:

Week 1: Raiders 20, Patriots 13

Week 2: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Week 3: Patriots vs. Steelers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Patriots vs. Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Patriots @ Bills, 8:20 p.m.

Week 6: Patriots @ Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Patriots @ Titans, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Patriots @ Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 12: Patriots @ Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Patriots @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots @ Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins, TBD

What is the Steelers schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Week 1: Steelers 34, Jets 32

Week 2: Seahawks 31, Steelers 17

Week 3: Steelers @ Patriots, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Steelers vs. Vikings, 9:30 a.m. (in Dublin, Ireland)

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: Steelers vs. Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Steelers @ Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8: Steelers vs. Packers, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: Steelers vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Steelers @ L.A. Chargers 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11: Steelers vs. Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Steelers @ Bears, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Steelers vs. Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers @ Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Steelers vs. Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Steelers @ Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers @ Browns, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Ravens TBD

Patriots-Steelers coverage on WBZ-TV

WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots -- will have Sunday's game covered wire-to-wire. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the game kicks off at 1 p.m., and the WBZ-TV Sports team will break it all down on Patriots 5th Quarter right after the game.

Patriots-Steelers coverage on KDKA

KDKA also has wire-to-wire coverage of Patriots-Steelers on Sunday. Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff, the game is at 1 p.m., and they'll wrap it all up with The Extra Point postgame show followed by a special edition of The Nightly Sports Call on KDKA!