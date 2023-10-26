Patriots signing receiver Jalen Reagor to 53-man roster

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are adding another receiver to the 53-man roster. Jalen Reagor is getting a promotion from the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Reagor was added to the active roster for Sunday's win over the Bills but reverted back to the practice squad on Monday. Now he'll remain in the mix to catch some passes throughout the rest of the regular season.

The 24-year-old, who was a first-round pick by the Eagles in 2020, has appeared in two games for the Patriots this season. He had one catch in New England's Week 7 win over Buffalo, moving the chains for the Patriots with an 11-yard reception early in the third quarter.

The Patriots have been looking for more production out of their receivers, with Kendrick Bourne and rookie Demario Douglas the only ones doing much of anything this season. Veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker have been disappointments, with both catching just 14 passes so far this season, and second-year receiver Tyquan Thornton has only two receptions after starting the season on IR.

Reagor has apparently been impressive behind the scenes, and his hard work on the practice field is now leading to a potential opportunity come game day.