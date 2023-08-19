Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez soaks in Lambeau Field ahead of preseason tilt vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin -- During their week of joint practices in Green Bay, Patriots players and coaches were enamored with the history surrounding the Packers organization. One Patriots rookie took full advantage of getting early access to historic Lambeau Field ahead of Saturday night's preseason game.

Rookie corner Christian Gonzalez was one of the first Patriots players on the field Saturday, and he soaked in all that he could after arriving. He walked the entire field before warming up, and took a few moments to really absorb the history surrounding him.

Really cool moment….



Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez was one of the first players out to the field. He walked the entire field - stopped and soaked it all in for a few minutes! #History @LambeauField @wbz pic.twitter.com/E4GjiDEb0y — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 19, 2023

The Patriots also caught Gonzalez taking a moment on the Lambeau sidelines and shared it over X. It will make one heck of a phone background for Gonzalez, if he so chooses.

Gonzalez made his preseason debut at Gillette Stadium last week against the Texans, and now gets to play on the famed Lambeau Field, which first opened in 1957.

The Patriots played in Green Bay last regular season, which means they won't be making a return trip in the regular season for another seven years. So Gonzalez made sure to really take everything in Saturday night ahead of his first game at the famous stadium.