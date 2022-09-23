Patriots-Ravens Predictions: Which team is improving to 2-1?

BOSTON -- When the Patriots' schedule was released, the first four weeks of the year figured to be a doozy.

With two road games in the first two weeks, a home date with Baltimore, and then a trip to Green Bay on the docket, seemingly everyone in the region agreed that a 2-2 record for the Patriots would be a best-case scenario. Now, the Patriots have the chance to secure that.

It obviously won't be easy, though.

The Ravens, just like the Patriots, are 1-1 on the season, after blowing a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter at home against Miami last week. That could mean they've a vulnerable team that is ripe for the picking. Or it could mean they're going to be extra focused and a bit ticked off, ready to take out their frustration on the Patriots this weekend.

It's a difficult one to predict, but here's how the WBZ team sees it playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ TV Sports

The Patriots will have their hands full on Sunday when the Ravens come to town. But the team's confidence is building after a road win in Pittsburgh last weekend.

Baltimore's defense is vulnerable so the Patriots should be able to find the end zone. The key is keeping Lamar Jackson in check.

Patriots 24, Ravens 21

Dan Roche, WBZ TV Sports

The Patriots need to win one of these next two games to keep the progress coming. The defense will have its hands full with Lamar Jackson and the offense needs to attack a young Ravens secondary.

The Patriots need to win this home game before heading to Green Bay next weekend.

Patriots 24, Ravens 23

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston Sports

If the Patriots offense remains what it's been for two weeks, they won't have enough firepower to keep up with the Ravens. A couple of big plays turn an otherwise close game into a lopsided final score.

Ravens 30, Patriots 13

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston Sports

If the Patriots can break off a few big plays and catch a few breaks, then they'll have a shot this weekend. If they give up more big plays though -- which is a good possibility with Lamar Jackson on a mission to get his big payday after this season -- it's not going to be a fun home-opener in Foxboro.

Ravens 31, Patriots 17