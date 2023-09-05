Burning Patriots questions: Who will be New England's leading receiver?

Sports Final: What do Patriots have planned for their Week 1 Tom Brady ceremony?

FOXBORO -- We all think -- and hope -- that the New England offense will be much, much better than the Patriots offense we saw throughout the 2022 season. Mac Jones is back to having a real offensive coordinator guiding him in Bill O'Brien, and he's got a pretty solid collection of receivers to catch all those passes he's going to throw.

The Patriots lack a true stud in their arsenal, but that is nothing new. DeVante Parker can go up and catch those 50-50 balls (though the Pats won't be throwing nearly as many of those this season, compared to last year) and newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster can rack up receptions. Kendrick Bourne was Mac's favorite target two years ago, and now the QB also has rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte hungry to contribute. Add in tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, and Jones should have enough to work with to put up points this season.

But who will lead the charge out of that pass-catching group? Individual stats don't matter, especially in New England, but it really could be anyone who leads the way in the receiving game.

Unless you ask the WBZ sports team. Everyone seems to be in perfect harmony when it comes to which player will lead the way in New England's passing attack.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

It's a great question, since they'll be spreading the ball around a lot. But I'm going with Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne is super hungry after a down season last year, and should catch plenty of passes from Mac Jones in 2023.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I think this is a tough one to predict. Health will be a big part of it.

But Kendrick Bourne comes to mind first, if he can stay on the field. He could blossom in this offense.

Rhamondre Stevenson or Hunter Henry are also in the mix. Henry has had great chemistry with Mac Jones since Day One, but Rhamondre is his safety outlet and led the team with 69 receptions last season.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Kendrick Bourne. He's ready … and rested, after essentially taking a gap year while residing in Matt Patricia's doghouse.

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The purpose of this exercise was to get a bunch of different opinions on some Patriots questions. But we all agree that Kendrick Bourne is going to have a great season and lead the Patriots' receiving corps.

He had a career year two years ago, his first season in New England. He'll be eager to reach those levels again after a disappointing 2022, and he could have his best year yet thanks to Bill O'Brien's system. Expect a lot of KB over the middle and a lot of YAC from the 28-year-old.

