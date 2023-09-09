Burning Patriots questions: How will Pats fare vs. the AFC East?

FOXBORO -- For years, you could pencil the Patriots in atop the AFC East in July and that was that. It has been much different over the last four years, and in 2023, many are putting New England at the bottom of the division.

The AFC East is loaded this year, which is going to make it extremely difficult for the Patriots to get back into the playoff picture in 2023. If they want any chance to make the postseason, the Pats are going to have to beat the Bills, the Jets, and the Dolphins to get there.

The Bills have to keep Stefon Diggs happy and may take a slight step back this season, but they're still one of the top teams in the AFC and no one would be surprised if they won the division for a fourth straight season.

Aaron Rodgers is now on the Jets, giving them one of the league's best quarterbacks a season after they had one of the league's worst. That they went 7-10 with Zach Wilson last season -- losing both games to the Patriots -- means the Jets should be able to at least flip that record with Rodgers under center.

The Dolphins have some injury concerns outside of Tua Tagovailoa, but should be able to build off their 8-9 record last season in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach. They still possess a terrifying receiver combo with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and will be a tough matchup for anyone every week.

Where will the Patriots figure into all of this? They went 3-3 against AFC East foes last season, but the division has only gotten stronger this year. The Pats made their share of moves, but the Jets went all-in with win-now moves like Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook.

Can we expect more divisional competitiveness out of the Patriots, or is there simply too much firepower on the Bills, the Jets, and the Dolphins? The WBZ sports team weighs in.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Pats will finish third in the AFC East. Will that be good enough for the playoffs? I'll let you know in tomorrow's question!

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I think the Patriots will go 2-4 against their AFC East foes. I can't see them beating the Bills, but they should split with the Jets and Dolphins.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

I think they're due to snag one from the Bills. I foresee a split with the Jets. The Dolphins matchup is always tricky, so a split there is optimistic.

Ultimately, it's 2-4 or 3-3 at best against the division (in a year where I think the Bills probably have the best intradivision record at 4-2).

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

A split against the rest of the division feels really optimistic. They should be able to take one against the Dolphins and the Jets, but the Bills are going to be a real problem again.

Let's hope that meeting with the Jets on the final weekend of the regular season means something for both teams. But if the Pats go 2-4 against their divisional foes as I expect, New England will be looking to salvage their season by playing spoiler. They'll do that though by beating the Jets on that final Sunday (or Saturday) so at least that will be a little bit of fun.

