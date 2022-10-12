Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: How shutout over Lions shifted opinions on New England

Patriots players on the process of breaking in their helmets

BOSTON -- A victory over a one-win team often doesn't mean much, especially in New England. But clearly, it's a new era in Patriots football.

While there wasn't much doubt that the Patriots could handle the Lions at home last week, there was a watchful eye over Bill Belichick's team, with an offense being run by a rookie fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky making his first career start at quarterback.

Yet Bailey Zappe was good, and the Patriots' defense was even better, leading to a 29-0 rout.

How did that impact the national view on the Patriots? Let's take a look around the power rankings.

NFL.com: 21st

Up four spots from last week

Dan Hanzus gave the Patriots credit for this reality: "If you come into New England and aren't ready, you can still be embarrassed."

ESPN.com: 19th

Up eight spots from last week

ESPN uses a panel of 80 contributors to compile its power rankings, and a lot of people were apparently very impressed by that Lions win, with the Pats sliding up EIGHT spots from No. 27.

"This will be the first key to New England potentially getting itself in the playoff hunt in an increasingly tougher AFC East -- learning how not to lose before it can win," Mike Reiss wrote in the blurb.

CBSSports.com: 17th

Up six spots from last week

Likewise, Pete Prisco was impressed by that win over the Lions.

"They won with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first start, thanks mainly to the defense," he wrote. "That unit played well in shutting out a good offense in Detroit."

The Patriots moved past the likes of the Colts, Browns, Broncos, Cardinals and Raiders, among others.

Yahoo Sports: 20th

Up five spots from last week

Frank Schwab was encouraged by the defensive showing against what was the NFL's No. 1 offense.

"They were very good on Sunday in shutting out a Lions offense that had been excellent through four weeks," he wrote. "New England will need the defense to keep playing like that if it wants to stick in the playoff race."

The Ringer: 25th

Up one spot from last week

The Ringer's Austin Gayle wasn't overly moved by the Patriots' win over the Lions, sliding New England up just one spot from last week.

"There's still little reason to buy into the Patricia-led offense long term, even when starting QB Mac Jones returns, given the lack of success the team has had against the better defenses they've faced," Gayle wrote. "But a 29-0 win is a nice way to break out of an offensive slump."

The Patriots are just one spot ahead of the Jets in The Ringer's ranking.

USA TODAY: 15th

Up five spots from last week

There's not much detail here -- the blurb just talks about Belichick having coached his 400th game in New England, improving to 286-114 -- but the Pats made a big jump.

Bleacher Report: 24th

Up four spots from last week

"It was an impressive all-around effort that was badly needed to keep New England from coming off the rails. Now, with two consecutive matchups against teams with losing records, the Patriots have a chance to build momentum."