Watch: Nelson Agholor makes incredible catch on 44-yard touchdown vs. Steelers

BOSTON -- After a somewhat quiet start to their Week 2 tilt against the Steelers, the Patriots' offense came to life just ahead of halftime in Pittsburgh. With New England set up just over midfield, Mac Jones dialed up a deep pass to Nelson Agholor, and the receiver made an incredible catch to give the Patriots their first touchdown of the afternoon.

With the Pats facing a third-and-3 at the Pittsburgh 44, Jones gave it the ole heave-ho down field as Agholor raced down the right sideline. Agholor jumped up to haul in Jones' pass over Steelers corner Ahkello Witherspoon at the Pittsburgh 8-yard line, and leapt his way into the end zone to put his team up 10-3 with 22 seconds left in the half.

Whoa, Nelly! Jones and the rest of the New England offense raced down to celebrate with Agholor in the end zone. The reception is the longest play by the Patriots' offense this season.

It's an even more impressive snag after seeing just how improbable it was, courtesy of ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Mac Jones' 44-yd TD pass to Nelson Agholor had a completion probability of 26.2%, the third-lowest completion probability on a Jones TD in his career. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 18, 2022

The Patriots took that 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, with Jones going 10-of-17 for 143 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Agholor made four receptions in the first half for a team-high 80 yards.