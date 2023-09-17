Patriots inactives: Trent Brown, Sidy Sow, Jonathan Jones all inactive for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Jabrill Peppers talks about how important it is for Patriots to beat the Dolphins on Sunday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will get a pair of starters back on the offensive line, but will be missing another for their Week 2 clash against the Dolphins. While Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange are set to make their 2023 debuts, left tackle Trent Brown is inactive for Sunday's tilt at Gillette Stadium.

In addition to Brown, rookie guard Sidy Sow is also inactive for New England. Sow started at right guard in Week 1 in place of Onwenu, but like Brown, missed practice this week due to a concussion.

The biggest news though is the Patriots will be without their secret weapon for Tyreek Hill, as cornerback Jonathan Jones is also inactive for New England. Jones has had some success matching up with the Miami star receiver over the years, but those duties will now fall on someone else. Rookie Christian Gonzalez may shift his attention to Hill on Sunday night, or second-year defensive back Marcus Jones may try to match up with the Miami speedster. (With A LOT of help from safeties.)

In addition to the three aforementioned Patriots, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, and defensive back Ameer Speed are all inactive for Week 2.

While Boutte is out, the Patriots will get DeVante Parker back after the veteran receiver missed Week 1 with a knee injury. The Patriots also elevated 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor from the practice squad on Saturday night, which will add some vertical speed to the receiving corps.

The Patriots will at least have three starters on the offensive line, with Onwenu and Strange set to join center David Andrews. Calvin Anderson will likely get the start at left tackle in place of Brown, while newcomer Vederian Lowe (acquired ahead of the season in a trade with the Vikings) could be in line to start at right tackle.

Lowe didn't play a snap last week against Philadelphia, but could be in line for a big role along the New England offensive line in Week 2.

The Dolphins are missing key players on both sides of the ball, with starting left tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips both inactive for Miami.

