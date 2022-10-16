Mac Jones, Damien Harris both inactive for Patriots vs. Browns

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

BOSTON -- Mac Jones is inactive once again, paving way for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his second straight start for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Jones traveled to Cleveland but is one of the seven Patriots inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns. He's getting closer to a return, but still isn't ready to go as he recovers from the high ankle sprain that he suffered at the end of Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe will be New England's starter for the second straight week, with veteran journeyman Garrett Gilbert -- who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday -- getting the nod as Zappe's backup.

Jones took the field in Cleveland around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning but did not participate in any pre-game warmups. He returned to the locker room while Zappe warmed up with New England's wide receivers.

Mac Jones out on the field tossing with Bailey Zappe. Didn’t do group warmup. #NEvsCLE @wbz



We’ll have on #Patriots Gameday on #WBZ Ch 4 at 11:30am pic.twitter.com/IoK49iw0T5 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 16, 2022

Also inactive for New England is running back Damien Harris, who had to leave last Sunday's win over the Lions with a hamstring injury. Harris was on the field a few hours ahead of game time to test his hamstring, but he is also not playing in Sunday's game.

#Patriots RB Damien Harris testing his hamstring injury prior to game vs Browns #NEvsCLE @wbz pic.twitter.com/VCGoiEnaai — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 16, 2022

That will leave Rhamondre Stevenson to take the bulk of New England's carries against Cleveland's porous run defense, which is allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game (138.2 yards) in the NFL. Stevenson is coming off a career-best 161 rushing yards against the Lions last weekend.

In addition to Jones and Harris, cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), and safety Josh Bledsoe are inactive for New England.

With Jonathan Jones inactive, the Patriots will once again rely heavily on Jack Jones in the secondary. The rookie cornerback has three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble -- over the last two games. And with Agholor out, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton could be in line for a bigger role in the offense.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is active for New England after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.