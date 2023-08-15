Watch CBS News
Sports

Report: Patriots hope Mike Gesicki can play by Week 1 with shoulder injury

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy
Dan Roche goes 1-on1 with Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy 02:32

BOSTON -- The Patriots suffered their first real injury of training camp on Monday, with tight end Mike Gesicki suffering a shoulder injury in a tackling drill.

But the outlook isn't a worst-case scenario, according to a report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Gesicki's shoulder injury was mild, and that "the hope" is for him to be available to play in Week 1.

Gesicki, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 draft. His receptions (32) and receiving yards (362) dipped significantly last year, but he's expected to pair with Hunter Henry atop the Patriots' tight end depth chart this season.

The Patriots are set to kick off their season on Sept. 10 against the Eagles.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.