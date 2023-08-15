Report: Patriots hope Mike Gesicki can play by Week 1 with shoulder injury

BOSTON -- The Patriots suffered their first real injury of training camp on Monday, with tight end Mike Gesicki suffering a shoulder injury in a tackling drill.

But the outlook isn't a worst-case scenario, according to a report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Gesicki's shoulder injury was mild, and that "the hope" is for him to be available to play in Week 1.

#Patriots TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said. While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Gesicki, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason after spending the first five years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 draft. His receptions (32) and receiving yards (362) dipped significantly last year, but he's expected to pair with Hunter Henry atop the Patriots' tight end depth chart this season.

The Patriots are set to kick off their season on Sept. 10 against the Eagles.