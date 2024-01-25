Free agent receivers the Patriots could "burn some cash on" this season

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO -- With a bunch of money to spend this offseason, Jerod Mayo made it clear in no uncertain terms that the Patriots will be active on the free-agent front this offseason. As Mayo put it, New England is ready to "burn some cash" this winter.

He said it in jest, but it goes without saying that the team needs to spend its $65-plus million wisely this offseason. Bill Belichick's spending binge in 2021 brought Matthew Judon to town, and he's awesome, but the team also overspent on guys like Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith, and Jalen Mills with very little payoff. That was the team actually burning money.

After a 4-13 season, whoever is making the front office decisions can't be lighting up Benjamins in the Gillette Stadium parking lot. But the Patriots need an influx of talent, and while they'll probably find a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, free agency is where they'll do most of their damage.

After quarterback, wide receiver is the biggest need on the team. (Tackle is pretty high on the list, too.) JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker were big disappointments last season (can the Pats light their contracts on fire?) and shouldn't be counted on for anything in 2024. Kendrick Bourne was pretty reliable before getting hurt, but he's a free agent. Demario Douglas showed flashes during his rookie season, but the Pats need a lot more from their wide receivers.

And to get top talent at that position, it costs teams top dollar. The Patriots are going to have to overpay to get the good pass catchers here, because a rebuilding, cold-weather team isn't the most appealing destination.

But unless the Pats decide to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with the third overall pick, receiver is a position they're going to need to pour some money into this winter. (Heck, even if they do draft Harrison, they should sign another receiver.) Here are the guys the Patriots need to make a run in the offseason.

Tee Higgins

There are a number of teams that would love to sign Higgins this offseason, but they may not get a chance if the Bengals hit him with the franchise tag. But if he's available, the Patriots should make a run at the 25-year-old.

He's got the size (6-foot-4) and speed to be a No. 1. After two straight 1,000-yard seasons, Higgins was hampered by injuries for much of 2023, but he still caught 42 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns. The Patriots would have absolutely loved that out of any of their receivers last season.

It would take a huge contract to get Higgins, but the Patriots need a guy like this at receiver.

Mike Evans

The Patriots have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. Mike Evans has played 10 NFL seasons, and he's eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of them.

Evans will turn 31 in the preseason and he's had to deal with injuries through the few several seasons. But he played in all 17 games last year and has only missed three games over the last three seasons, and has always produced for the Buccaneers.

Evans had 13 touchdowns last season, the third time over the last four seasons that he's caught at least 13 scores. He's caught double-digit touchdowns six times in his career.

Patriots receivers had five touchdowns as a group in 2023.

Michael Pittman

An extremely reliable possession receiver who can make catches in coverage, Pittman hauled in a career-best 109 receptions for a career-best 1,152 yards for the Colts last season. It was the first time he's caught more than 100 passes over his four-year career, and has Pittman -- who is only 26 -- lined up to get paid this offseason.

Calvin Ridley

Ridley's free agency will be fascinating to follow this offseason. After his breakout season with the Falcons in 2020, he played just five games in 2021 before stepping away from the game for mental health reasons. Ridley was then suspended for all of 2022 for gambling on games the year prior, and was traded to Jacksonville in November.

Despite all that missed time, Ridley worked his way back and had a pretty solid season for the Jaguars in 2023, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. But Jacksonville may opt to move on, since they'll need to send a second-round pick to Atlanta if they sign Ridley to a contract extension.

If he's available, the 6-foot-1 receiver would be a fine addition to the Patriots.

Gabe Davis

He shouldn't be New England's first option, but Davis is capable of having monster games with a number of big receptions. He's averaged 16.7 yards per reception for his career.

But he is also prone to disappearing acts, going without a catch on five different occasions for the Bills last season. He's boom or bust, but the Patriots need someone who can bring some boom to the mix.

K.J. Osborn

Minnesota may not have room to sign Osborn, a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in 2020, after the emergence of Jordan Addison last season. He's put up some solid numbers over the last three seasons, averaging 52 receptions, 615 yards, and five touchdowns over that span.

He wouldn't be a No. 1, but could be a solid contributor as a second option.