Patriots' Christian Gonzalez appears to have avoided injury after practice scare

BOSTON -- Late in Wednesday's practice in Foxboro, rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez appeared to have suffered some sort of foot or ankle injury. Antennae, naturally, were raised in the region.

But the concern looks like it can be put to rest, as the cornerback took the field for warmups Friday night in Nashville and appeared to be moving unencumbered.

A welcome sight for Patriots fans as CB Christian Gonzalez - who went down with a left foot/ankle/leg injury late in Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro - is out here looking fine in warmups. #NEvsTEN @wbz pic.twitter.com/arH0kXCvtr — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 25, 2023

That's welcome news for the Patriots, as the 21-year-old is expected to step in as a starter on day one in the NFL. The Patriots selected him with the 17th overall pick in this year's draft, a spot where most experts didn't anticipate Gonzalez to still be available.

While he'll need to prove himself when the regular season begins, he's certainly looked the part of a capable NFL cornerback throughout the spring and summer for New England. And based on Friday's appearance on the field, Gonzalez looks poised to make his debut in Week 1 against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium.