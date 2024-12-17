NFL announces date for New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 17 game

It's only going to get worse for the Patriots to close out the 2024 season

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers will play a Saturday game in Week 17. The two teams will kick off at 1 p.m. on December 28 at Gillette Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Patriots vs. Chargers

The NFL must want to showcase a Drake Maye-Justin Herbert matchup on their second Saturday slate of the year, and are willing to put the Patriots in front of a national audience to do it. New England is just 3-11 on the season and have lost four straight, but the rookie Maye is a reason to tune in to the Patriots every weekend.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are 8-6 on the season and holding onto the final playoff spot in the AFC heading into Week 16. But the Chargers have fallen off in recent weeks too, losing two straight and three of their last four.

The Patriots hosted the Chargers in Week 13 last season, and it was an ugly one at Gillette Stadium. With Bailey Zappe at quarterback, the Patriots were shut out 6-0 on a cold and rainy afternoon in Foxboro. Los Angeles only managed a pair of 38-yard field goals, but it was enough against the lifeless Patriots.

New England was consistently pinned deep in their own territory and Zappe was sacked five times. The loss was the second time the Patriots were shutout at home last season, marking a franchise-first for New England.

Busy football day for Boston

December 28 is going to be a busy Saturday for local football fans. Not only are the Patriots hosting the Chargers, but Fenway Park will host its annual bowl game earlier in the day. UConn will take on UNC (which is not yet led by Bill Belichick) at 11 a.m. in the Fenway Bowl.

The Boston College Eagles will also be in action at a baseball park, though they'll be in enemy territory when they take on Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. That game will kick off at noon.