Patriots-Bills Week 7 predictions

BOSTON -- Not that there's really a good time to face the Bills, but the Patriots are certainly down bad this week as they prepare to welcome in a team that has dominated them in recent years.

Now sitting at 1-5, the Patriots have been outscored 93-20 over the past three weeks, suffering a gut punch that effectively ended their hopes of having a successful season. The Bills are 4-2, and while they've had some down weeks -- winning 14-9 at home against the Giants last week, losing to the Jags in London a week earlier, losing at the Jets in Week 1 after Aaron Rodgers got hurt -- they've shown they can still be explosive when they want to be. Three of their wins have come by at least 28 points, and with the Patriots looking vulnerable, there's not tremendous optimism from the WBZ sports crew on the Patriots this weekend.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Bills are favored by 8.5 points on Sunday. Buffalo is good, but they are vulnerable, and the Patriots have yet to win at home.

That being said, the Patriots still have to find their offense and start fast. If not, it could be another long afternoon.

Bills 24, Patriots 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots showed some progress last week in their loss in Las Vegas. The defense had a pick and the offense produced two second-half touchdowns.

But the penalties, turnovers and mistakes continue. This looks like a good spot for Josh Allen to get right.

Bills 27, Patriots 14

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

There's not much to like about this matchup from a Patriots perspective. The offense showed some signs of life on the ground and through the air with Kendrick Bourne last week, and Conor McDermott -- if he plays -- could provide some acceptable play at right tackle, where the Patriots have gotten abysmal play all season.

That would all be good news ... if the Patriots weren't playing the Bills. Buffalo is in another class.

Bills 37, Patriots 17

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

New England's only hope is to force turnovers and score a defensive touchdown or six. But the Patriots aren't forcing turnovers or scoring defensive touchdowns this season, so they have no hope on Sunday.

Bills 34, Patriots 10

