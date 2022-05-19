Patriots announce full 2022 preseason schedule

Patriots coaches meet with media -- but no official titles or roles have been given

BSOTON -- One week after officially setting the regular-season schedule, the Patriots now officially have their preseason schedule set as well.

New England announced the dates and start times of all three preseason games for the forthcoming season, with home games against the Giants and Panthers and a road date to Las Vegas to face the Raiders.

The dates and times of each game are below:

vs. New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Gillette Stadium

vs. Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., Gillette Stadium

at Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Aug. 26, 8:15 p.m.

The Patriots will also be holding joint practice sessions with the Raiders prior to that preseason finale, according to a report. Those two teams will also play against each other in the regular season, with a Sunday Night Football matchup scheduled for Week 15.

The Patriots will also hold joint practices with the Panthers prior to that preseason game, according to another report.

The Patriots' regular season begins on Sept. 11, with a road game in Miami.

All three preseason games will air on WBZ-TV.