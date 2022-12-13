Patriots back in AFC's final Wild Card spot after win over Cardinals

BOSTON -- The Patriots snagged a much-needed win on Monday night, and with four weeks left in the regular season, are now back in the AFC playoff picture.

New England improved to 7-6 on the season with a 27-13 win over Arizona, and Monday's victory propelled the Patriots back into the postseason (for now, of course). They currently occupy the final Wild Card spot in the AFC:

Buffalo Bills, 10-3 (AFC East leaders) Kansas City Chiefs, 10-3 (AFC West leaders)

Baltimore Ravens, 9-4 (AFC North leaders) Tennessee Titans, 7-6 (AFC South leaders) Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4 (first AFC Wild Card) Miami Dolphins, 8-5 (second AFC Wild Card) New England Patriots, 7-6 (third AFC Wild Card)

---------------------------------- Los Angeles Chargers, 7-6 New York Jets, 7-6

The Patriots currently own the tie-breaker over both the Chargers (better win percentage in conference games) and the Jets (2-0 in their regular season matchups). It looks like those three teams will battle for the final playoff spot, though the Dolphins could fall back and open the door for the six-seed.

New England does have a pretty difficult schedule ahead, with a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders next weekend followed by home games against the Bengals and the Dolphins. The Patriots close the season with a road game against the top-seeded Bills.

The Chargers have the easiest schedule of the three, as they host the Titans, visit the 4-8-1 Colts, host the 4-9 L.A. Rams, and close the season with a road game against the 3-10 Denver Broncos. The Jets have home games against the 6-7 Lions and 5-8 Jaguars, and finish the season with road games against the 7-6 Seahawks and the Dolphins.

After Monday night's win, the Patriots did not want to talk about the playoffs.

"One game at a time. It's a one-game season," said center David Andrews. "There is going to be a lot of change over these four weeks for everybody."

"1-0 every week," said pass-rusher Matthew Judon. "That's what we have to focus on and harp on. We have to play consistent football."