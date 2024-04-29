Diamonds in the rough? Patriots sign several undrafted free agents after NFL Draft

What Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

What Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

What Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

FOXBORO -- After drafting eight players at the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots are now hard at work adding some undrafted free agents to the roster.

New England had a knack for finding diamonds in the rough under Bill Belichick, including current Patriots David Andrews (New England's starting center and a longtime captain) and starting corner Jonathan Jones. Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, and Myles Bryant are a few others that made the team after going undrafted.

Eliot Wolf will look to continue that trend this year, and New England has already reportedly added several UDFAs to the mix.

Dell Pettus, DB

Troy defensive back Dell Pettus breaks up a pass intended for Dan Dishman of the UTSA Roadrunners during the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

The Troy defensive back probably has the best bet of making the New England roster thanks to his versatility in the secondary and his special teams background. Pettus played safety and slot corner for Troy, making 61 straight starts for the Trojans.

He was an incredible playmaker throughout his college career, with the 6-foot, 205-pound Pettus racking up 315 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, a pair of fumble recoveries, a sack, and one blocked kick during his college career. He picked off just one pass, but Pettus returned that for a touchdown.

In 2023, Pettus had 74 tackles and earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors. Troy shared that Pettus was signing with the Patriots on X over the weekend.

Zuri Henry, Tackle

UTEP Miners offensive lineman Zuri Henry (68) protects the pocket during a game, Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last season was Henry's sixth at UTEP. A 6-foot-6, 293-pound tackle, he played in 52 games over his college career and switched between left and right tackle. His signing was first reported by KPRC's Aaron Wilson.

Charles Turner, Center

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Charles Turner Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Turner played five seasons at LSU and was the team's starting center the last two seasons. He stands at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, and allowed just one sack over his 763 snaps in 2023. The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed first reported that Turner was signing with the Patriots.

Deshaun Fenwick, Running Back

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick Ali Gradischer / Getty Images

A 6-foot-2, 222-pound running back, Fenwick played for Oregon State from 2021-23. He ran for 515 yards and five touchdowns on his 96 carries last season, adding nine catches for 76 yards and a pair of scores. ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss first reported that Fenwick was signing with the Patriots.

Jacob Warren, Tight End

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Warren played in 54 games over his six seasons with the Volunteers, and caught 16 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Tennessee football announced the signing on X, which reunites Warren with former Vols quarterback Joe Milton, whom the Patriots drafted in the sixth round.

Kaleb Ford-Dement, Cornerback

Texas State cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement celebrates after breaking up a pass. Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 5-foot-11 corner spent last season at Texas State after previously playing for Kilgore College (2017-18), Old Dominion (2019-20), and Washington State (2021-22). He picked off three passes to go with seven passes defended and 32 tackles last season, playing all 13 games for the Cougars. Mass Live's Mark Daniels was first to report the Ford-Dement signing.

Mikey Victor, Cornerback

East Team cornerback Mikey Victor of Alabama State University during the East-West Shrine Bowl game. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Victor played just two games at UNLV in 2021 before making his way to Alabama State for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He had a pair of interceptions, 13 passes defended, and 31 total tackles last season.

Jontrey Hunter, Linebacker

National linebacker Jontrey Hunter of Georgia State during the National team practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A versatile linebacker who played both inside and outside at Georgia State, the 6-foot-1, 236-pound Hunter finished the 2023 season with 96 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He finished his career with the Bulldogs with six sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Mike Reiss was first to report the signing.

Jett Bush, Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jett Bush finds a hole in the offensive line during a game against TCU. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A 6-foot-2, 242-pound linebacker, Bushed saw action in 58 games over his five seasons at Texas. He had 17 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks, and an interception for the Longhorns in 2023.

Texas announced that Bush signed with the Patriots on the school's social media accounts over the weekend.

John Morgan, Defensive Lineman

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end John Morgan III. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Morgan -- a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman -- played last season at Arkansas after spending five seasons at Pittsburgh. He had trouble cracking the Razorbacks' defensive line rotation and played mostly on the team's second unit, but racked up 15 tackles (four for a loss) to go with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

Over his 64 career games, Morgan had 89 tackles (27 of which went for a loss), 16 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Kyed was first to report that Morgan was joining the Patriots.