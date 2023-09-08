Mac Jones, Matthew Slater, Hunter Henry among Patriots team captains for 2023 season

FOXBORO -- Just a few days before kicking off their 2023 season, the New England Patriots have finally named the team's captains. This year's group is made up of the usual suspects, with one first-timer.

The Patriots made the announcement on the team's social media accounts Friday morning with a short a video that is a take on the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, aptly titled: "Only Captains in the Building." In the clip, quarterback Mac Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, center David Andrews, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, and tight end Hunter Henry were announced as this year's captains.

Of that group, Henry is the only one to be named a captain for the first time.

Mac Jones: This makes it two straight seasons that the quarterback has been named a team captain.

Matthew Slater: Make it 13 straight years as a team captain for Slater. He has been contemplating retirement the last few years, and this could be it for the longest-tenured Patriot, who will turn 38 on Saturday.

David Andrews: Andrews had now been a team captain for seven straight seasons.

Deatrich Wise Jr.: This is the second straight season with captain honors going to Wise, who has become a tone-setter on the defensive line and in the locker room for the Patriots.

Ja'Whaun Bentley: This is also the second straight year that Bentley has been a captain and his third season as a captain overall. The hard-hitting linebacker signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots in June.

Hunter Henry: He's a team captain for the first time as he heads into his third season in New England.

