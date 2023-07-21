Patrick Mendoza, North End restaurant owner wanted in shooting, arrested by Boston Police

BOSTON - Patrick Mendoza, the restaurant owner wanted in a shooting in the North End earlier this month, was arrested Friday.

Mendoza, 54, had evaded Boston Police since July 12 when they say he shot at someone outside of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street in the North End. No one was hurt, but a bullet hit a window in the bakery.

According to court documents, the man who was shot at said he was waiting outside the shop for his daughter to finish work when Mendoza rode up on a bicycle and started swearing and yelling at him. The man said he's known Mendoza for about 20 years and there's an ongoing feud going on between them.

"Apparently, words were exchanged, he says something, he says, 'I'm gonna fix you' or something in that refrain and he pulled out a gun and he shot him and he ducked under the car and then the guy ran." Modern Pastry owner Nick Picariello told WBZ-TV last week.

Boston Police say this is Patrick Mendoza firing a gun while riding a bike on Hanover Street, July 12, 2023. Boston Police

Mendoza is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

He will be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court.

Mendoza's restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, was open the entire time he was a fugitive from justice. This week, the restaurant wanted its liquor license transferred over to the manager currently running it.

But, the city of Boston's licensing board has threatened to pull that license because Mendoza had been on the run.

Patrick Mendoza's restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, in the North End CBS Boston

"This is really unprecedented. We do have precedence on transfers of manager records and approving such. But it's unprecedented that when called upon, a manager of record is unavailable for a week, is evading the law and is accused of some serious crimes," board chairwoman Kathleen Joyce said at a hearing Thursday.

Patrick Mendoza Boston Police

Mendoza's attorney William Ferullo has until the end of the day Friday to file an application to transfer the liquor license at the restaurant. Then it's up to the licensing board to decide if Monica's Trattoria gets to stay open.

The Mendoza family owns multiple businesses in the North End.