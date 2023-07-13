Shooting leaves bullet hole in window of Modern Pastry in Boston's North End
BOSTON - Boston Police are looking into a shooting near Modern Pastry in the North End.
Officers were called to the popular shop on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for what they said was a "report of shots fired."
A bullet hole could be seen in one of the store's windows.
Police told WBZ-TV no one was hurt and there have been no arrests.
"Very active investigation. No further information at this time," a police spokesperson said in an email Thursday.
The bakery was open for business as usual Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.