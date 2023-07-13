Shooting leaves bullet hole in window of Modern Pastry in Boston's North End

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking into a shooting near Modern Pastry in the North End.

Officers were called to the popular shop on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for what they said was a "report of shots fired."

A bullet hole could be seen in one of the store's windows.

BREAKING overnight: Police respond to #ModernPastry on Hanover Street in the North End and we can see what appears to be a bullet hole in the front window. Waiting for more information from police @wbz pic.twitter.com/1eaa871jjE — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 13, 2023

Police told WBZ-TV no one was hurt and there have been no arrests.

"Very active investigation. No further information at this time," a police spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

The bakery was open for business as usual Thursday.