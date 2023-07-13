Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting leaves bullet hole in window of Modern Pastry in Boston's North End

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Shooting leaves bullet hole in window of Modern Pastry in Boston's North End
Shooting leaves bullet hole in window of Modern Pastry in Boston's North End 00:31

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking into a shooting near Modern Pastry in the North End.

Officers were called to the popular shop on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for what they said was a "report of shots fired."

A bullet hole could be seen in one of the store's windows.

Police told WBZ-TV no one was hurt and there have been no arrests.

"Very active investigation. No further information at this time," a police spokesperson said in an email Thursday. 

The bakery was open for business as usual Thursday.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 6:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.