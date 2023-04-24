Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk fined $5,000 for cross-checking Bruins' Garnet Hathaway

BOSTON -- Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been his normal agitating self through the first four games of Florida's first-round playoff series against the Bruins. On Sunday though, Tkachuk crossed a line that has now led to supplemental discipline.

The NHL department of player safety announced Monday that Tkachuk has been fined $5,000 -- the maximum allowable amount -- for his cross-check on Garnet Hathaway after the final whistle of the first period in Sunday's 6-2 Bruins win.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking against Boston’s Garnet Hathaway. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 24, 2023

The cross-check came in a scrum behind the Florida net, with Tkachuk skating in from behind Hathaway and delivering a shot to an unprotected part of Hathaway's back.

Garnet Hathaway was very slow to get up after taking this cross check from Matthew Tkachuk to end the first period.



Not great: pic.twitter.com/KhlSf380Pm — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 23, 2023

Hathaway required attention from the Bruins' training staff, and Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

"Most guys who play don't have a ton of padding back there. Vulnerable spot," Hathaway said. "So I'm gonna be adding a lot more padding on my gear."

Tkachuk leads the Panthers with five points (2-3-5) through four games, while also racking up 16 penalty minutes -- third-most on Florida.