Pan-Mass Challenge founder Billy Starr sidelined by fractured pelvis after 46 consecutive rides

Billy Starr, the founder of the Pan-Mass Challenge, announced Tuesday that he will not ride in this year's event after fracturing his pelvis in a bicycle accident.

"I, as you may know, have ridden this event for all 46 years," Starr told a group gathered at PMC headquarters in Needham. "This year, I won't be riding. I broke my pelvis three days ago."

"A reimagined rider"

Starr founded the Pan-Mass Challenge in 1980 and has participated in the annual bike-a-thon every year since.

Although the injury will keep him off his bike, Starr said he remains committed to the event and its fundraising mission.

"It's upsetting, but I do want people to know who would see this — I am now a reimagined rider," Starr said. "I've already raised $110,000."

Pan-Mass Challenge founder Billy Starr CBS Boston

Starr made the announcement as about 60 volunteers, many from M&T Bank, packed thousands of registration kits for riders.

"We are packing packets for the riders for the race in three weeks," said Jeff Carpenter of M&T Bank.

The volunteers are part of a much larger operation. Starr said as many as 4,000 volunteers will support approximately 6,500 riders traveling along 15 routes through 46 communities on August 1 and 2.

"We couldn't run this event without volunteers," Starr said.

$79 million fundraising goal

This year, the Pan-Mass Challenge has set a record fundraising goal of $79 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For Carpenter, who will also participate as a rider, the mission is personal.

"I'm riding for my mother. I'm riding for my sister," Carpenter said. "Forty percent of my direct family has had cancer."

Starr said his injury will not keep him away from PMC weekend or stop him from raising money.

"Cancer's not going anywhere. Neither am I," he said.

"None of us are raising that money by ourselves," Starr added. "But collectively, we'll get there."