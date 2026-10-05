Stutzle's 3-point game, Ullmark and Ersson power Senators to a 4-1 win over Bruins

By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist and goalies Linus Ullmark and Samuel Ersson combined to stop 18 of 19 shots as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Monday night.

Stutzle's multi-point game moved him into sole possession of sixth place for most points in Ottawa history with 413.

Ullmark started in goal for Ottawa, but wasn't on the ice at the start of the third period. The onetime Bruin netminder, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first two periods, was on the bench five minutes into the final period. Ersson made eight saves in the final period for the Senators.

Ottawa's Michael Amadio had a goal and assist, and Drake Batherson also scored.

Boston rookie James Hagan spoiled Ottawa's shutout bid with a goal in the third period. Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins, who have lost two straight after opening the season with two wins.

Boston was outshot 24-19 and failed to score on four power plays.

Stutzle came close to two short-handed goals on the same power play. He scored on the man advantage at 7:39 of the first. Seconds after Ottawa successfully shut down Boston on the power play, Stutzle scored on a 2-on-1 chance, making it 2-0.

Batherson scored 66 seconds into the second period, taking advantage of a Boston turnover and scoring with a backhand shot.

Amadio converted on a feed from Shane Pinto to give Ottawa a 4-0 lead, prompting Bruins head coach Marco Sturm to call at timeout at 14:41.

Ullmark was slow getting up after Boston's JJ Peterka crashed into him at 4:25 of the second. The 2022-23 Venza Trophy winner with Boston is in his third season with Ottawa after being traded before the 2024-25 season.

Up next

Senators: At Detroit on Tuesday night.

Bruins: Host Utah on Thursday night.