Orleans fire that killed 6-year-old boy likely caused by electric fan

ORLEANS – A fire in Orleans that killed a 6-year-old boy over the weekend was likely caused by a failing electric fan, officials said.

Investigators said on Wednesday that the fire has been deemed unintentional.

Flames broke out Saturday night at a home on Route 6A.

"On behalf of the Orleans Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim's family and loved ones," Orleans Fire Chief George Deering said. "There are no words to describe their loss, or the loss to our community. I can only ask that every family take a few minutes today to create a home escape plan that includes two ways out. Practice it regularly so that everyone in your household knows what to do and where to go when there's an emergency."

Four other people were hurt during the fire. A police officer was also treated and released.

Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the fire started on the second floor and the fan had been in use before flames broke out.

"Changes in building construction and manufacturing mean we have less time to escape a fire at home than ever before," said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. "You could have less than three minutes to escape safely, so it's vital that every home has working smoke alarms on every floor and a plan that everyone can use to get out safely."