A 1-in-30-million orange lobster in Maine is having colorful babies

University of New England studying rare orange lobster and dozens of babies

BIDDEFORD, Maine - A one-in-30-million lobster in Maine is a little less rare now after giving birth. Peaches the lobster, who is being studied by the University of New England in Biddeford, has at least 40 offspring that share her unique orange color.

Peaches, who only has one claw, was caught last year by a fishing crew in Casco Bay and donated to the university for study.

Some of the larvae even appear blue, which according to the New England Aquarium is about a one-in-2-million occurrence, though it's not clear yet if they'll remain that color after they molt.

The colorful lobster larvae being studied at University of New England. Markus Frederich/UNE

Why are some lobsters different colors?

UNE is home to blue, orange, yellow and even a split-colored orange and brown lobster that is estimated to be a one-in-50-million catch.

Student researchers and faculty at the school are studying these crustaceans and their offspring to see how many keep their remarkable coloration. The scientists are developing noninvasive techniques that do not harm the lobsters while extracting genetic samples from their shells.

"These rare lobsters appearing more and more on social media, and no one seems to know exactly why they turn these different colors," marine sciences professor Markus Frederich said. "We have access to all these different lobsters, and we have the students who are eager to do the research. We thought, 'Let's jump on this.'"

Young orange lobsters at the University of Maine. Markus Frederich/UNE

Peaches has had more than 100 babies so far. Another rare orange lobster at UNE named Pineapple has eggs that are anticipated to hatch next spring.