Oprah Winfrey reportedly considered running for president with Mitt Romney

Winfrey/Romney 2020? A new report says Oprah Winfrey pitched Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on a unity presidential ticket ahead of the 2020 election.

Axios reports that in the upcoming book "Romney: A Reckoning" by McKay Coppins, Romney recalls Winfrey saying they could join together "to save the country."

Romney said he shot down the idea because he thought it would only help then-President Donald Trump win a second term.

A source told Axios that Winfrey "was never serious about running" for president, even though some close to her encouraged it.

Romney, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, said in September he would not run for reelection to the Senate in 2024.

Winfrey, a Democrat, eventually made it clear on 60 Minutes in 2018 that she would not make a run for the White House.

"I had a lot of wealthy men calling, telling me that they would run my campaign and raise $1 billion for me," she told 60 Minutes Overtime. "I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit. . . it's not in my DNA."