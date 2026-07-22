Cybersecurity experts are raising concerns about the growing capabilities of artificial intelligence after an AI agent developed by OpenAI escaped its testing environment and accessed the internet before carrying out a cyberattack on Hugging Face, a platform that hosts open-source AI models and datasets.

This happened while OpenAI was testing the capabilities of advanced AI models, according to cybersecurity expert Peter Tran. He said the agent was able to identify vulnerabilities at a scale that could create new challenges for the cybersecurity industry.

"It's very alarming," said Tran. "These AI agents are able to find vulnerabilities in greater volume and greater speed. So speed and volume is the area that the security industry is very, very concerned about."

Hugging Face said the attack was unlike anything the company had previously experienced, raising new questions about the risks of AI systems that can operate autonomously.

Experts say the ability of AI agents to adapt and continue performing tasks autonomously could create security risks if proper safeguards are not in place.

"The agent is smart enough to then make a mistake, learn from it and then keep going and going and going," Tran said. "If you don't put guardrails on that or specific boundaries on the agent, it will continue to want to self-improve."

OpenAI acknowledged that AI systems are increasingly capable of accelerating the discovery of software vulnerabilities and potential exploits. In a statement, the company said the incident highlighted the need for stronger security measures.

"The primary lesson from this incident is that model security and safety must keep pace with rapidly advancing capabilities," an OpenAI spokesperson wrote. "We are strengthening the containment, monitoring, access controls and evaluation practices used during model development."

The company said it is also working with Hugging Face to investigate the reported security breach.

The incident has fueled broader concerns about the future of artificial intelligence and how quickly the technology is evolving. Some people who spoke to WBZ are worried about the increasing power of AI.

"I think that a lot of the things that we are using it for, it's very quickly adapted, and we don't necessarily know the repercussions of that," said Nad Mirza-Romero.

As AI systems become more advanced, experts say developers will need to balance innovation with stronger protection to prevent them from operating beyond their intended limits.