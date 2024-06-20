Behavioral interventions for obese children can improve health, study says

BOSTON -- A panel of experts and researchers say obese children should undergo comprehensive coaching, according to a new study.

Nearly 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the U.S. have a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile for age and sex. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that pediatricians refer children and teens 6 years or older with a high BMI to 26 hours or more of comprehensive, intensive behavioral interventions.

Such interventions are intended for both the parent and child and include group sessions, supervised physical activity and information about healthy eating. These interventions are important as children who are obese are more likely to remain obese into adulthood.

Clinical evidence suggests that such intervention has a moderate benefit when it comes to improvements in weight and quality of life.