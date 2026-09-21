Former President Barack Obama to speak at Salem State in Massachusetts

Former President Barack Obama will be in Massachusetts Monday to speak at Salem State University.

The sold-out event is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the O'Keefe Sports Complex on Canal Street.

Obama's appearance is part of the "Salem State Series," which has brought more than 100 prominent figures to speak at the school since 1982.

The school says Obama's visit "represents one of the most significant events in the Series' history."

"Welcoming President Obama to Salem State reflects the university's enduring commitment to civic engagement and to creating opportunities for our students and broader community to engage with ideas and voices shaping public life," Salem State President John Keenan said in a statement.

The school said there was "unprecedented demand" for tickets to the event. Obama's remarks are not being livestreamed or recorded, and the media is not allowed access.

Attendees cannot take pictures or video of the speech and "no autographs are permitted," the school says.

"Due to the extraordinary nature of this event, we remind you to plan for extra time to arrive and to enter the venue," Salem State said.

Past Salem State Series speakers include former presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, New England Patriots legends Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and Jane Goodall.

Obama, the 44th president of the United States, announced the death of his family's 13-year-old dog Sunny last week, saying "we will miss her terribly." In June, the Obama Presidential Center and Library opened in Chicago.

Salem is about 20 miles northeast of Boston.