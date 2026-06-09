Norwood teens rescue man after kayak overturns in pond: "His head kept on going under"

With the school year winding down, you can find a group of Norwood high schoolers up the road on Willett Pond, enthusiastic junior members of the Walpole Fish and Game Club.

"Probably like three to four times a week. We all love fishing. It's really fun. We get to take a boat out all by ourselves," said sophomore Sean Needham.

Last week as the winds picked up, they were about to call it a night - when they noticed an overturned kayak, and a man in a poorly fitting life preserver.

"From far away it looked like the guy in the water was swimming and we kept on asking if he was OK," recalled Devin Dwyer.

"It was really loose. He was sinking through it, so his head kept on going under," Needham added.

The friends said a woman with the man explained he is autistic and nonverbal. While one of them leaned to balance out their boat, the other two worked together, pulling the man safely onto theirs, and earning high praise from witnesses on shore.

"They did exactly what they were supposed to do. We teach them how to fish and tie knots and all that but the important stuff about being safe when you're on the water and wearing a life preserver. They remember what we told them," said witness Jim Kane, who's been a member of the club for more than 30 years.

The club recognized the teen heroes, who not only acted quickly, but treated the man with compassion and kindness. After he was safely back on land, witnesses helped the man dry off and made sure he and his companion were not hurt.

"We were all raised to do the right thing if someone needs help," Needham said.

"It was honestly pretty scary. Got kind of nervous but I'm just glad we were at the right place at the right time," Nick Serratore said.