Massachusetts couple's nonprofit farm rescues animals, serves as refuge for people

Heidi and Bobby Medas couldn't have known, when they launched the nonprofit Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, Massachusetts, how saving horses would enrich their lives and the lives of so many people in their community.

All the animals on the farm are rescued. "And some of the people too," Bobby says smiling. Horse rescue was initially Heidi's passion. Now it's a commitment the couple, married 42 years, now shares with more than 60 volunteers and thousands of supporters. "I just knew I had to follow my heart and help the animals that I felt called to help," Heidi explains as we tour the 11-acre property.

Bobby, a retired Norton highway department worker, built the barns and farm structures from trees harvested on the property.

Twenty rescued animals now live on the farm which is open to the public by appointment and during fundraising events. They are the lucky ones. Of the 14 horses who live in immaculate pens on the property, the majority were rescued from kill pens. The pens are holding areas where horses are kept until they are moved to slaughterhouses in Canada and Mexico. Owners are typically paid $1,000 for each "body." (Horses are still consumed as meat in Asia, Europe, and parts of North and South America.) The USDA estimates between 18,000 and 25,000 horses from the U.S. are slaughtered every year.

Smokey Chestnut Farm will celebrate its 15th anniversary next year. Many people discovered it during COVID when outdoor experiences and gardening (the farm gives away compost) were safe activities. Suddenly, Heidi and Bobby, who had always been private people, were opening the property to the public.

Bobby says it took him far outside his comfort zone, but the rewards were well worth it. "It's been humbling, the support we've gotten," he said. People have surprised him in wonderful ways. "People that were so nice and caring and believe in the same thing that we do," he said.

The rescued animals, including three alpacas and three pigs, have distinct personalities.

Hope and Faith fit the description of Chincoteague Ponies. "They were definitely wild," Heidi says looking at them over the fence. "And they still do not like to be touched." The ponies share a pen with Lucky, a retired show pony whose owners still visit regularly. Heidi lovingly describes Lucky as the elder who shows the ponies how to behave. "They really love each other and it's just so beautiful to watch."

The mules, Bonnie and Clyde, were saved from a kill pen in Pennsylvania. Clyde had been abused. "When we first got him, he would just stand in the corner and shake. But he's doing better now," Heidi explains. They share a pen with Lucas, an enormous, gentle horse who was seized in an animal abuse case. Whiskey, a thoroughbred, wasn't fast enough to make money. His owner surrendered Whiskey to the farm where he shares a pen with Zilla, a Standardbred who pulled a cart for racing and served Amish families. He was on his way to slaughter when Heidi got a call to save him. He was also afraid of people. Five years later, he is clearly at home. "Slowly and surely, he realized he was safe," Heidi explains.

Zilla is Crystal Medeiros' favorite. She volunteers at the farm at least four days a week. It is a place where she has found peace and friendship. "It just makes me feel so complete because these animals don't ask anything of you except that you take care of them," Medeiros said. She explains that she had always wanted to work with animals. Now, in retirement, she is living her dream. "I just love being here and it makes me feel calm," she said.

To save an animal from a kill pen, the farm must pay its "bail," quarantine costs, and transportation. Costs vary widely depending on the difficulty of the transport and the horse's health.

Two blind horses on the farm, Grace and Dakota, were special rescues. Heidi was determined not to look at the video she received from a stranger of Dakota at a kill pen in Texas. But her curiosity and love for horses made it impossible to ignore. "It kills me that people can just dispose of them like they're nothing," she says fighting tears.

Saving Dakota (and Kelsey, a blind horse that has since passed away) became her mission. "I was just like, whatever we have to do to help them we're going to do. And we did. And I'm just so grateful that we were able to help them," Heidi said.

She is driven by the belief that animals deserve happiness and love and that their lifespan should, in no way, depend on their usefulness to humans. Animals who come to Smokey Chestnut Farm are not required to do anything. The horses don't typically wear harnesses, and they are not made to work. The farm is a lifetime sanctuary where animals simply enjoy life.

Heidi is also inspired by students she helps at Boston University. For more than 30 years, she has worked as an interpreter for deaf students, transcribing class notes in real time. "It's hard enough being a student and, you know, just being alive, period, never mind having a disability," Heidi said. "And it just amazes me when I see people push through that stuff. I just feel so good being of service to others whether it's the deaf, late-deafened community, or the animal kingdom."

Heidi and Bobby know they can't rescue every animal. Smokey Chestnut Farm is currently at capacity. But, through the strength of their Smokey community, they raise money to rescue horses that can be housed on other farms. Heidi and Rehoboth rescuer Annie Crosby have now rescued six horses together. Most recently, they saved two mares from a kill pen. One, named Billie, gave birth 15 days after arriving at Annie's farm. Billie and baby Raven are healthy and safe. Annie, who is also a therapist, sees how therapeutic it is for people to spend time with the horses. "It's changing people's lives and horses' lives," she said.

Smokey Chestnut Farm raised the money to rescue Billie and the other mare, Raya, in a matter of hours. Heidi and Bobby say they could not be more grateful for the people who support their efforts. "It's, like, the best community ever," Heidi explains. "People are just so generous and giving. Kindhearted. And it's just so refreshing and so rewarding."