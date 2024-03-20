Northeast Animal Shelter in Massachusetts is "overflowing with puppies" for adoption

SALEM - Calling all dog lovers: Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem says it is "overflowing with puppies" and looking for potential adopters.

MSPCA-Angell shared some adorable puppy pictures on social media and invited the public to come visit between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day if they are interested in welcoming them to the family.

"We are overflowing with puppies at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem!" the organization said. "Seriously, come adopt please!"

More than 50 younger dogs up for adoption

MSPCA spokeswoman Sara-Rose Brenner the organization is getting more puppies now than it has in the past. There are 30 puppies that are 3 months old or younger, and 51 total dogs under 2 years old. Breeds include Pit Bull Terriers, Siberian Huskies, Labrador Retrievers and Great Danes.

"The youngest are generally learning the ropes of pup life, so they need help learning some manners and leash walking," she said. "They have a lot of energy and are very sweet."

More puppies arrive in Salem for adoption

Brenner said the shelter has been helping take on the "national dog population crisis" and taking in weekly deliveries of puppies from shelters around the country. On Tuesday night, 37 more puppies came in from a Tennessee shelter and will be available for adoption following a check-up and 48-hour quarantine period.

Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can click here for more information. The MSPCA is also hosting free online classes on dog training and pet insurance this week.