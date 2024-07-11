Massachusetts town plans for 150 new students as migrant families move into old prison

Norfolk plans for 150 new students as migrant families move into shelter

NORFOLK - When the state first announced a temporary emergency shelter was set to open in Norfolk, there was immediate concern over the impact it would have on schools.

Norfolk residents have students in their own district and the hybrid King Philip Regional District. They are set to take on a collective 150 school aged kids by the fall.

Families arrive at old prison

Those students and their families have already started moving into the old Bay State Correctional Center. At Thursday's informational session with school leaders, it was revealed that 133 people had already moved into the shelter. Thirty-three of them are students.

With a forced hand from the state, town leaders have been working for weeks to figure out how to make this work. Concern over the last few weeks has been around space and resources. Parents said the elementary school had already been struggling with space over the last couple of years.

"We are looking to meet the needs of our newcomer students as well as to make sure that all of our programs remain strong and meet the needs of all the students we currently have," said Norfolk Schools Superintendent Dr. Ingrid Allardi.

State to pay for school transportation, staff

During the meeting, leaders revealed the state would cover the cost of additional EDL teachers, support staff, and transportation to and from the shelter.

The elementary school is set to receive a $250,000 grant from the state to repurpose office space into classrooms. The district's goal is to keep class sizes under 21 students.