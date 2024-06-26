Norfolk residents protest as families move into migrant shelter in old prison

NORFOLK - The first families moved into the old Bay State Correctional Center while those who live in the town protested the state's decision to open a new emergency shelter there.

It's been an ongoing battle for months in Norfolk. The state announced it would use its own property, the former prison, as the latest migrant and unhoused safety-net site.

More than 20 families arrive

On Wednesday, the state said more than 20 families had been moved into the shelter. The state said up to 450 people would live in the center which was a former minimum-security prison. That total would include roughly 150 school-aged children who would need a seat in a Norfolk classroom.

Benjamin Sprague has two students in Norfolk Public Schools and showed up to a rally in town on Wednesday. "There is no music room anymore," said Sprague. "They have to do music inside the classroom so how are you going to adjust to have that many children enter into the school system and not have it impact everything else."

Concerns about town services

Norfolk has about 11,000 residents and some worry moving 450 migrant and unhoused people into town would put a strain on town services. There is only one ambulance in town, but the state has agreed to contract EMS specifically for the shelter.

"It's like Boston getting 25,000 people, that's a four and a half percent increase overnight," said Sprague.

There is a meeting set for July 11 to discuss education and the impact these additional students will have on schools.