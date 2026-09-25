Waves from nor'easter bring hearty New Englanders to South Shore beaches

From Nantasket Beach in Hull, Massachusetts, to Scituate Lighthouse, the waves created by the early nor'easter winds brought dozens of spectators Friday.

"I'm loving it," said David Connelly at Nantasket Beach. "I do a lot of spearfishing out here so it's not happening for the next few days, but I'll still enjoy the weather."

Others were out for a walk despite the very heavy winds at the shoreline.

That included little 2-year-old Keegan who was ready to witness his first nor'easter. "The waves," he shouted, imitating their sound.

Ahead of the expected rainfall, South Shore residents soaked up every dry minute. That included the bridal party of Drew Myers, who was playing basketball in their suits in Scituate just hours before his Friday night wedding.

"It's a nor'easter," one of the groomsmen shouted, canned beverage in hand.

"We are hoping the weather stays decent for us and we are able to get through it," Myers said about his wedding ceremony, which was scheduled to take place outdoors.

His bride "has been very stressed about the weather," he said. "She checked the weather. She's been on every app possible. She's probably a professional weatherwoman at this point."

"You can't control it, whatever happens happens, and we are going to get married and it's going to be the best day no matter what," he said.

Others aren't in the greatest spirits. Debbie Ricci and her sister, from Missouri, were observing the waves at Scituate Lighthouse after their Elin Hilderbrand Nantucket book tour got canceled.

"My sister is really disappointed because that was the whole reason to come here. She had never been," Ricci said. She was happy that the pair got to visit Martha's Vineyard before the storm.