Nor'easter brings wind, waves to Cape Cod

Wind and rain from a nor'easter arrived on Cape Cod on Friday afternoon. It has already washed away weddings and become a vacation villain before it even touched the shore.

"We didn't cancel, so we thought we would come and look at the beach and see the storm," said Brendan Coyle, who came to Chatham from Connecticut with his family. "We will have a trip around and stay in the car. We have been to a couple of beaches and now we'll probably go to town, maybe go to the bar and have a drink."

The area near Chatham could see 50 to 65 mph peak winds this weekend. It's not exactly the kind of weather to go boating in. "Oh God no. We want to live through this and go home," said Coyle when asked about taking a boat ride in the ocean.

WBZ-TV meteorologists say waves on shore in Chatham could reach 8 to 12 feet, but that hasn't stopped dogs from jumping in.

"She loves this time of the year because the beach is open to dogs," said Harwich resident Rich Pichura talking about his dog Molly.

Like many, Rich and his wife Catherine came to check out the waves. "We wanted to see it before the storm came," said Catherine Pichura. "When you live on the Cape, you have to be prepared."

Waves at Nauset Beach on Cape Cod ahead of nor'easter. CBS Boston

Up the coast, Nauset Beach is already seeing large wave activity.

"My wife came with me, but she went back to the car. She doesn't like this," said Shaun Eskola as he stood by the ocean at Nauset Beach. "I said I am going down to the water, I want to see this thing."

Eskola couldn't pass up what has become the weekend entertainment, despite coastal flood and high wind warnings. "We took some things off the porch, put some things away like plants and chairs. We just batten down the hatches," said Eskola.

"I cut some of my flowers out of my garden so they wouldn't get ruined," said Brewster resident Tracy Oringer.

The wind could generate offshore swells of 10 to 20 feet.

"There will be windsurfers out there, definitely," said Brewster resident John Phillips. "They will block the parking lot off so you can't get down here. We used to go all the time."

The rain began to hit the coast hard by Friday evening. While potential rain totals are hard to pin down, people can expect the rain to carry through to Monday.