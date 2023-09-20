Watch CBS News
Noah Kahan, Watertown resident and native New Englander, to play Fenway Park

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A local singer-songwriter will be playing on a big stage in his own backyard. Noah Kahan, a Watertown resident and New England native, announced his "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour" on Wednesday, and the last stop is scheduled for Boston's Fenway Park.

"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams," Kahan posted to social media.

The show is scheduled for July 19, 2024 with special guests Mt. Joy. 

The 26-year-old Vermont native played Boston Calling earlier this year and released his new album "Stick Season."

Advanced registration for tickets to the Fenway show is open now. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 1:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

