Noah Kahan, Watertown resident and native New Englander, to play Fenway Park

BOSTON - A local singer-songwriter will be playing on a big stage in his own backyard. Noah Kahan, a Watertown resident and New England native, announced his "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour" on Wednesday, and the last stop is scheduled for Boston's Fenway Park.

"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams," Kahan posted to social media.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @NoahKahan is bringing the #WellBeHereForever Tour 2024 with special guest @MtJoyband to Fenway on July 19!



Register NOW for access to tickets: https://t.co/X72pzFvSSD pic.twitter.com/qwNhewoiZG — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) September 20, 2023

The show is scheduled for July 19, 2024 with special guests Mt. Joy.

The 26-year-old Vermont native played Boston Calling earlier this year and released his new album "Stick Season."

Advanced registration for tickets to the Fenway show is open now.