N'Keal Harry set to make Bears debut, looking forward to facing Patriots next week

BOSTON -- After being traded away by the Patriots in July, wide receiver N'Keal Harry is finally set to debut with his new team.

After being activated off injured reserve earlier this week, Harry was listed as a full participant on the Bears' final injury report of the week, and he was not given an injury status (questionable/doubtful/out). That means the receiver is healthy enough to play when the Bears host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Harry had been listed as a limited participant on Tuesday, after a walk-through, but was a full participant on Wednesday as he works back from ankle surgery.

While Harry has to first get through this week, he's already looking forward to next week, when his Bears will visit the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

When asked if he circled weeks game against the Patriots, N’Keal Harry smiled and said “Absolutely. Its my old team. That always comes with wanting to play well.”



Said it would be nice for them to have a front-row seat to him taking advantage of opportunity with Bears. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 12, 2022

Harry was, obviously, a disappointment during his three seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him at the end of the first round in 2019. He played in just seven games as a rookie, catching 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing five times for 49 yards. He played in 14 years in his second season in 2020, but he caught just 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he played in 12 games, catching 12 passes for 184 yards with no touchdowns.

The Bears didn't invest heavily in him, sending just a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to New England to acquire him in the final year of his rookie deal. With a new environment and a new coach, the big-bodied receiver will be looking to salvage his career in Chicago. That will begin on Thursday night, with the big opportunity coming a little more than a week later in New England.