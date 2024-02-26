Trump beats Haley again, this time by 20 points, but Haley says she won't stop campaign Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley's campaign will keep pushing ahead after losing to former President Donald Trump by 20 points in the South Carolina primary over the weekend. She won't have to wait long for another primary contest as Michigan voters are set to hit the polls on Tuesday. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Taurean Small have more on the race, including controversial comments from Trump in his South Carolina victory speech.