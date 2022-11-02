After kicking five field goals in win over Jets, Nick Folk named Special Teams Player of the Week

BOSTON -- Nick Folk was New England's best offensive weapon in Sunday's win over the Jets, accounting for 16 of the team's 22 points in Week 8. For his efforts, the Patriots kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

This is the eighth time that Folk has been named Player of the Week in his 15-year career, and the fourth time that he's earned the honor while with the Patriots.

Folk connected on all five of his field goals in New England's 22-17 victory on Sunday, putting it through the uprights from 31, 42, 49, 45, and 52 yards in New Jersey. The five makes tied a career high for Folk, and marked the second time that he's kicked that many field goals for the Patriots this season. Folk also connected on five field goals in a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

This is the second weekly award for the Patriots this season, joining Matthew Judon's AFC Defensive Player of the Week from Week 5.