Watch CBS News
Sports

After kicking five field goals in win over Jets, Nick Folk named Special Teams Player of the Week

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Nick Folk was New England's best offensive weapon in Sunday's win over the Jets, accounting for 16 of the team's 22 points in Week 8. For his efforts, the Patriots kicker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

This is the eighth time that Folk has been named Player of the Week in his 15-year career, and the fourth time that he's earned the honor while with the Patriots.  

Folk connected on all five of his field goals in New England's 22-17 victory on Sunday, putting it through the uprights from 31, 42, 49, 45, and 52 yards in New Jersey. The five makes tied a career high for Folk, and marked the second time that he's kicked that many field goals for the Patriots this season. Folk also connected on five field goals in a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

This is the second weekly award for the Patriots this season, joining Matthew Judon's AFC Defensive Player of the Week from Week 5.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 8:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.