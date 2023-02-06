Nick Caley leaves Patriots to become tight ends coach for Rams

FOXBORO -- Nick Caley is moving on from New England. He is now the former tight ends coach of the Patriots, accepting the same position with the L.A. Rams on Sunday, according to SI's Albert Breer.

Caley, 40, had spent the last eight season on Bill Belichick's staff and was seen as a rising star in the Patriots organization. He was the longest tenured member of the coaching staff following Josh McDaniels' departure last offseason.

He interviewed for New England's offensive coordinator position in each of the last two seasons, but was ultimately passed over -- first for the failed Matt Patricia/Joe Judge experiment and then this offseason for Bill O'Brien. Caley also interviewed with the New York Jets and Houston Texans for their open OC positions this offseason.

Caley's contract was set to expire with the Patriots, and he did not travel with the rest of the coaching staff for last week's East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. With O'Brien reportedly bringing in Will Lawing last week -- his tight ends coach in Houston for two seasons -- the writing was on the wall that Caley was likely leaving New England.

With a desire to be an offensive coordinator, Caley couldn't have found a better landing spot than Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles.