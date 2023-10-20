NFL teams reportedly skeptical that Patriots will be sellers at trade deadline

BOSTON -- The Patriots are 1-5. With games against the Bills and Dolphins in the next two weekends, they're staring down the barrel of being 1-7 at the trade deadline.

As such, the logical move for the team would be to approach the Oct. 31 trade deadline with the intention of selling off any players who aren't in the franchise's long-term plans. Trading away some players on expiring contracts who could net mid-round draft picks could help stimulate a quick turnaround in 2024.

Yet with Bill Belichick at the helm, the league doesn't quite know what to expect from him being in this position. And there's some real doubt that he'll open up his locker room for the rest of the league to do some shopping.

That's at least the word from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who published a story Friday about the "early buzz" on the trade deadline.

From Fowler:

Teams are torn on whether they think New England, at 1-5, blows up the roster at the deadline. "They are a team that will say players are available but then will pull back," one league exec said. This isn't a stout roster. But a handful of players hold value. Among names that league execs say they are curious about: pass rusher Josh Uche, offensive guard Mike Onwenu, [wide receiver Kendrick] Bourne, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and safety Kyle Dugger.

Fowler also added this: "The Patriots could get calls on Kendrick Bourne, as they did last year, but I'm not sensing much movement there as of now."

Clearly, the fact that Belichick is both the de facto GM in charge of the roster and the head coach chasing an all-time wins record can create some conflict in this situation. So for now, a healthy skepticism seems to exist around the league about the once-mighty Patriots actually turning into sellers.